Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Heads to Baton Rouge for LSU Invitational

Ten Aggies will make the trip, with all ten competing in both singles and doubles events.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team travels to Baton Rouge this weekend to take part in the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis complex.

“It’s going to be great seeing so many of our guys back on the court,” head coach Steve Denton said. “After the long break and time away from the courts, it has been refreshing to see our team back together and taking on some of the best talent the SEC has to offer. This tournament will be an excellent opportunity to see where we’re at as a team.”

Ten Aggies will make the trip, with all ten competing in both singles and doubles events. In the first round of the doubles draw, Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith take on Malik Bhatnagar and Ben Koch of LSU, Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter oppose Avery Zavala and Melvin Manuel of Arkansas. Hady Habib and Stefan Storch are up against Alex Reco and Nico Rousset of Arkansas. Kenner Taylor and Raphael Perot are set to challenge Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner of LSU. Guido Marson and Pierce Rollins round out the lineup against Alberto Colas and Gregor Ramskogler of Mississippi State.

In the singles competition, Vacherot, Smith, Habib, Marson, Rollins, Aguilar, Schachter, and Storch all received first round byes. In the Tiger Draw, Perot will take on Rousset of Arkansas, while Taylor will challenge Arkansas’ Josh Bortnick in the Gold Draw.