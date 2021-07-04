x
Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Match Against Alabama Scheduled for April 17

The match has been pushed back roughly three weeks
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two men’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

 

The Alabama at LSU match postponed on March 26 and the Alabama at Texas A&M match postponed on March 28 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

 

•             Thursday, April 15th        Alabama at LSU                            3:00 p.m. ET

•             Saturday, April 17th     Alabama at Texas A&M                   TBD

 

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.