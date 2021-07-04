Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Match Against Alabama Scheduled for April 17

The match has been pushed back roughly three weeks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two men’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Alabama at LSU match postponed on March 26 and the Alabama at Texas A&M match postponed on March 28 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

• Thursday, April 15th Alabama at LSU 3:00 p.m. ET

• Saturday, April 17th Alabama at Texas A&M TBD