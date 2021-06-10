Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Signs 11th Ranked Recruiting Class

Following A&M’s latest signing class, the Maroon & White have signed 15 blue chip recruits in the past 14 seasons under Denton and his staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis earned the No. 11 slot in the 2021 final spring recruiting rankings earlier this week, as announced by the Tennis Recruiting Network.

One of the premier signing classes in the nation, head coach Steve Denton’s staff welcomes a pair of highly-touted student-athletes in Luke Casper and Giulio Perego. Both prospects earned TRN’s coveted blue chip distinction, the highest recruiting designation possible in men’s college tennis. Casper, a native of Santa Cruz, California, reached as high as No. 4 in TRN’s junior player ratings and booked a career-best 12.80 UTR in late 2019. Perego originally hails from Milan, Italy, but has spent the last few seasons training in Naples, Florida. He reached a career-high UTR of 12.90 and ranked as high as No. 5 in the TRN player ratings.

“We are very happy about this class of incoming freshmen who will make an immediate impact on our team,” Denton said. “Giulio [Perego] has played a ton of tournaments during the pandemic and will come in with a lot of confidence from those experiences. Luke [Casper] is a fierce competitor as a top-ranked US junior player who knows what it takes to win big matches. I look for both of them to excel in big-time college tennis as we will need these two to hit the ground running. Year after year, we have one of the toughest schedules in the country that really tests our young players. Being in the SEC and living in one of the toughest regions in the country in the state of Texas ensures Texas A&M being one of the most exciting places in the country to play college tennis.”

Following A&M’s latest signing class, the Maroon & White have signed 15 blue chip recruits in the past 14 seasons under Denton and his staff. In each of his signing classes, the Aggies have received votes in the TRN poll and have consistently landed recruiting classes in the top-15 nationally. Texas A&M forges ahead into the 2021-22 campaign after completing a 19-9 overall season with a finish in the NCAA Tournament National Quarterfinals.