COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s tennis program will host the 14th Annual ITA Kickoff Weekend from Jan. 28-31, 2022 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center as the Aggies play host to Arizona, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Every year since 2009, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association has hosted a 60-team tournament to open dual match team play, aptly named the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Some of the best programs in men's college tennis will compete in the 14th installment of the tournament, which features 15 host institutions in separate regional brackets. Winners of each regional advance to the 2022 ITA National Men's Team Indoor Championships, hosted by the University of Washington.

A&M opens ITA Kickoff Weekend with a first-round matchup against the UCLA Bruins while the Wildcats and Red Raiders will faceoff, the winners will compete for a berth in the 2022 ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championships.

Texas A&M is one of only seven universities in the nation hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend in both the men’s and women’s brackets, with the Aggie women’s team welcoming Princeton, South Carolina and Texas Tech. The last time both the A&M men’s and women’s programs hosted ITA Kickoff Weekend together was in the 2015-16 season in which both squads advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

14th ANNUAL ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

January 28-31, 2022

First Round

Texas A&M vs. UCLA

Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Second Round