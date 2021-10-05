Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at ITA All-American

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Mitchell Tennis Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Tennis saw it’s run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships end Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center.

A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Noah Schachter dropped tight three-set matches to Holen Koons of James Madison and Fillipp Moroni of Wake Forest, respectively. A&M’s Guido Marson was forced to retire from his match against Vito Tonejc due to injury.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Mitchell Tennis Center as the Maroon & White host the ITA Texas Regional through Monday, Oct. 18.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA All-American

Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying First Round

Philip Hjorth (Cal) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7(2), 1-0[2]

Maciej Ziomber (UNA) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0[4]

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Peyton Gatti (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Thibault Frumholz (Temple) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[6]

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St) 6-3, 6-2

Yaron Guberman (St. John’s) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0[8]

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0[4]

Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye

Pre-Qualifying Second Round

Dusan Milanovic (Pres) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Evan Fragistas (Drake) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0[5]

Anuj Watane (UNC) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Christopher Cahour (USM) 6-3, 6-1

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-2

Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-3, 6-4

Pre-Qualifying Third Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Kashav Chopra (GT) 6-2, 6-2

Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Guilio Perego (TAMU) 7-5, 7-5

Pre-Qualifying Fourth Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Angel Diaz (Tenn) 6-3, 6-1

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Josh Wilson (Liberty) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5)

Pre-Qualifying Consolation

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Facundo Tumosa (N Arizona) 7-5, 6-1

Arthur Neuhaud(Santa Clara) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Karl Hollins (Hawaii) 7-5, 7-5

Qualifying First Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Matt Hulme (Omaha) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Aub) 6-4, 6-3

Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 7-6(3), 6-4

Tristan Boyer (Stan) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-4, 6-2

Qualifying Second Round

Vito Tonejc (DePaul) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) walkover

Filippo Moroni (WF) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Holden Koons (JMU) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

Qualifying Consolation

Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Aub) 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1

James Trotter (OSU) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Qualifying First Round

E Graziani/K Zhu (PENN) def. G Marson/G Perego (TAMU) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0[4]

P Zahraj/A Hoogmartens(UCLA) def. A Abbrat/M Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2