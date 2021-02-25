x
Texas A&M-Missouri Game Postponed

It's the 8th game in a row the Aggies will be forced to miss
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Saturday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Missouri has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

 

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

 

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report). 