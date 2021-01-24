No. 8 Women’s Basketball Travels to Take on Missouri

In the latest edition of the Associated Press women’s basketball top-25 poll, the Aggies (13-1, 4-1 SEC) received the No. 8 overall ranking.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Texas A&M women’s basketball team sets out to take on the Missouri Tigers in a 4 p.m. tip Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Sunday afternoon’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

In the latest edition of the Associated Press women’s basketball top-25 poll, the Aggies (13-1, 4-1 SEC) received the No. 8 overall ranking. Following a loss to the LSU Tigers, the Aggies rebounded to dominate the then-No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 69-41. The Maroon & White locked down defensively, holding the Bulldogs to a season low in points, including a three-point opening quarter that set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Kayla Wells commanded A&M’s offense with 19 points on an extraordinary 8-of-9 shooting performance from the field. Aaliyah Wilson contributed 15 points and nine rebounds, while Ciera Johnson rattled off her third double-double of the season and 21st of her career with 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Jordan Nixon dished out a game-high six assists and added nine points.

A&M’s stifling defensive effort held Mississippi State to a season-worst 26.8% from the field with a 25% clip from behind the 3-point line. The Aggies outrebounded the Bulldogs 43-36 with a 31-24 advantage on the defensive glass. Texas A&M also doubled-up the Bulldogs in assists, winning the statistic by an 18-9 margin. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to Mississippi State, dating back to the 2016-17 season.

In her 11th season at the helm of Missouri, Robin Pingeton’s team currently stands at 5-4 overall with a 1-3 mark in SEC play. The squad features a trio of double-digit scorers, including Aijha Blackwell (15.0 ppg), Hayley Frank (13.7 ppg) and LaDazhia Williams (12.8 ppg). Blackwell serves as the team’s primary presence on the glass, hauling in 9.3 rebounds per game, while Shug Dickson dictates the offense with 3.7 assists per contest.