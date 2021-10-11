Texas A&M Named National Team of the Week by FWAA

Monday’s honor marked the seventh time that the Maroon & White has garnered the award from the FWAA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following Texas A&M’s upset of No. 1 Alabama Saturday evening at Kyle Field, the Aggies have been named the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America.

Junior quarterback Zach Calzada completed his first 10 passes and led A&M to a tying touchdown and then the game-winning field goal by senior placekicker Seth Small in the fourth quarter. A&M’s signal caller finished 21-for-31 for 285 yards and three touchdowns. A&M’s sophomore running back Devon Achane posted the Aggies’ first kickoff-return touchdown in four seasons while the A&M defense limited the Tide to only 10 points in the first half, its lowest first-half total since being held scoreless by Georgia in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.