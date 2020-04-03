COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M track and field program qualified nine Aggies and two relay teams to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., March 13-14.

“We are taking a very talented group to the NCAA Championships,” head coach Pat henry said. “This meet is full of the best of the best, to be productive at this meet you will have to beat other great athletes. We have some of the best, now we just need to perform.”

The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s program qualified five individuals for a total of nine entries. Tyra Gittens leads the Aggies with three entries qualifying in the pentathlon, high jump and long jump. Her season best pentathlon score of 4,391 points currently leads the NCAA.

Deborah Acquah qualified in the long jump and triple jump, she ranks second best in the nation in both events with season best marks of 6.58m/21-7.25 in long jump and 13.77m/45-2.25 in triple jump. Ciynamon Stevenson will be competing alongside Acquah in triple jump, she qualified with the nation’s fourth best mark of 13.49m/44-3.25.

Syaira Richardson qualified in the 400m, while Charokee Young secured the final qualifying spot in the 800m.

The women’s 4x400m relay team of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Young, Jaevin Reed and Richardson qualified as the fifth seed.

On the No. 7 Aggies men’s side, Bryce Deadmon, Jamal Walton, Carlton Orange and Devin Dixon each qualified individually in their respective events as well as qualifying as a team in the 4x400m relay.

Deadmon leads the nation in the 400m with a season best time of 45.51, followed by Walton with the fourth best time in the nation at 45.62. Orange and Dixon each qualified in the 800m.

The quartet qualified in the men’s 4x400m with a world leading time of 3:02.77 (converted to 3:03.21).

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 6:15 p.m. CT on Friday, March 13 and starting at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 16 on ESPNU.

NCAA Indoor Championships – Texas A&M entries

Men

400m – Bryce Deadmon, Jamal Walton

800m – Carlton Orange, Devin Dixon

4x400m – Bryce Deadmon, Jamal Walton, Carlton Orange, Devin Dixon

Women

400m – Syaira Richardson

800m – Charokee Young

4x400m – Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed, Syaira Richardson

High Jump – Tyra Gittens

Long Jump – Tyra Gittens, Deborah Acquah

Triple Jump – Deborah Acquah, Ciynamon Stevenson

Pentathlon – Tyra Gittens