COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rebounding is an abstract form of art, and that makes N'dea Jones Texas A&M's Picasso.

"A lot of people think its just about going up and grabbing a ball but it’s all about the mentality, how you look at things & footwork," Jones, a junior forward, says. "You got to be able to get around somebody and push somebody out the paint sometimes to get the ball."

The Aggie junior leads the SEC in total rebounds this season, and is currently fourth in the nation.

"Fundamentals doesn’t get it done in rebounding," Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair says. "It’s having the want to. Having the kids not wait for the miss, but expect the miss if you’re on the offensive end."

Jones is a walking double-double. She started SEC play with 11 straight before breaking the streak last Sunday in Knoxville when she only scored eight points to go along with 16 boards.

"At the end of the game, my coaches were like 'I’m sorry you didn’t get the points but you really helped us out with the rebounding.' We appreciate it," Jones says.

One of Texas A&M's team sayings is "no rebounds, no rings", so Jones started a new double-double streak on Thursday against Georgia. She hopes this one lasts deep into march.

"You can’t win games, can’t win championships if you don’t rebound because those extra possessions are important especially on the offensive end," Jones says. "The extra possessions gives you a better chance of winning."

Jones is currently averaging 11.7 rebounds per game.

