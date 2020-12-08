Texas A&M and Adidas Reveal New Jerseys for 2020 Season

The Aggies will pay homage to the traditional and iconic Maroon & White uniforms of the late 1980s and 90s with a modern twist

Texas A&M Football will don new uniforms beginning with the 2020 season as the Aggies will pay homage to the traditional and iconic Maroon & White uniforms of the late 1980s and 90s with a modern twist.

“This uniform is a concept that began almost two years ago,” Texas A&M Assistant Athletics Director for Equipment and Apparel Matt Watson said. “When the team wore the 1998 throwback uniform in 2018, it was extremely well-received with our fan base, which was anticipated, but our student-athletes loved them as well. The classic Texas A&M Football uniforms from the mid-to- late 1980s all the way into the late 1990s is a look that has been very popular with our fan base.”

The new design will incorporate an updated custom font developed by Adidas. The jersey numbers are crafted to mimic the profile of the state of Texas with a wide base and narrow profile toward the top, and the numerals return to solid white for the home uniform and solid maroon on the away kit.

“I have always been a fan of the more traditional look in uniforms, and more importantly, I believe our players like this look,” Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Gone are the shoulder stripes and bevel-shaded numbers, replaced by clean and subtle numbers on the sleeves with a bolder appearance on the front and back of the jersey. Also returning is the Texas A&M wordmark across the chest that has resonated with the fan base for decades, while remaining in the A&M Pride font used since the 2012 season.

“We had some tremendous teams in the 1980s and 90s and this uniform reminds me, not only of those winning teams, but of the high caliber young men that represented Texas A&M during that time,” said NFF Hall of Fame Coach R.C. Slocum, who served as Aggies’ head coach from 1989-2002. “Playing for that TEXAS A&M across the front of the jersey was important to those teams. They were representing all the former student-athletes that had worn the maroon and white.”

The traditional maroon home jersey is rounded out with a solid maroon collar and arm cuff while the white away jersey features the reverse appearance with a solid white collar and cuffs. The look will be completed with the return of the solid white pants at home and an option for maroon pants on the road, keeping the Lone Star A&M logo on the hip.

“We approached Adidas about coming up with a uniform concept that would be a modern take on traditional A&M designs, but one that would still maintain that classic style,” Watson added. “I feel that the return of the solid jersey with the large Texas A&M word mark across the chest, the white face mask, and the high gloss maroon helmet gives a well-deserved nod to those teams, but adding the special Adidas number font truly achieves what we had in mind from the beginning.”