Texas A&M's Offensive Line Is Vastly Improved in 2020

The Aggies have only allowed one sack through three games, the best mark of any Power 5 team in America

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's offensive line was a major question mark heading into the 2020 season but through three games, the unit grades out as one of the best in the nation.

The Maroon Goons have only allowed one sack through three games. That's the fewest of any Power 5 team in America. In 2018 & 2019, the Aggies have up a combined 69 sacks and ranked 106th nationally in that category.

On top of improved pass protection, the line is opening up massive holes for the running backs. A&M is averaging 167 yards per game on the ground.

The same five players who started up front are back again this year, and the continuity is paying off.

""Amazing what maturity is, isn't it?" head coach Jimbo Fisher says. "You've got maturity. Guys know. They've played games. They recognize blitzes. They recognize stunts. They know how to pass them off."

"I've already known the potential of this offensive line. These guys are just monsters, honestly. They just proved it. They showed everybody what they were about," sophomore defensive end Demarin Leal says.