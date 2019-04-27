NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M offensive lineman Erik McCoy, formerly number 64, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the NFL Draft, Friday night.

McCoy was the #48 overall pick. He is the first Texas A&M player to be drafted in 2019.

A Junior, McCoy was a three year starter at Texas A&M and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him rated as the top center in his class.

McCoy is originally from Lufkin, Texas and had his draft party there. KAGS Sports Director Justin Woodard was there to witness McCoy's draft call and will post video to this article when it becomes available.