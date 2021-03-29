Texas A&M officially kicks off spring practice

The QB battle will be one of the major storylines to keep an eye on

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Football is back.

The Texas A&M football team will take the practice fields at the Bright Football Complex on Monday to officially kick off its 2021 season.

The Aggies are coming off its most successful season since World War II in 2020, when they finished the year ranked fourth in the AP Top 25 poll.

One of the major storylines to keep an eye on this spring is the battle to replace Kellen Mond. The four-year starting quarterback is headed to the NFL, and either third year signal caller Zach Calzada, second year Haynes King or true freshman Eli Stowers will be his replacement.

Jimbo Fisher says he's in no rush to make a decision, and there's a lot more that goes into the decision than who can throw the ball the furthest or run the fastest.

"One thing we don't talk about, he can throw, run think, make plays, but how does he get all 11 guys to act around them," Fisher says. "Tom Brady's best attribute is his team commodity, ability to bring the team together. It's the example he sets, it's underrated, shows his unselfishness. His ability to get guys to rally around him, not offensively, but defensively. All that matters."