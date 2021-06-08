Texas A&M officially opens up fall camp

Haynes King took the first team reps on Day 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2021 football season is officially here.

Texas A&M opened up fall camp on Friday and all eyes were on the quarterback battle. Freshman Haynes King took the first team reps on the first day of camp, with redshirt freshman Zach Calzada running with the second team.

Adarious Jones filled in on the first team defensive line with McKinnley Jackson out of the picture for the moment. Jackson was arrested this week and is currently suspended.

Demond Demas sat out of practice today for undisclosed reasons. He was seen on the exercise bike.