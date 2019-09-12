COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football has accepted a berth to the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston and will face off against the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys of the Big 12 Conference at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.



“We appreciate the opportunity to play in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston," said Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who will be seeking the 100th victory as a head coach in the bowl game. "A lot of our players are from the Houston area and will have the chance to play in front of a lot of family and friends. We will face a tough, top 25 opponent in Oklahoma State and our team looks forward to playing in front of a lot of Aggies in a great city and a tremendous NFL stadium."



Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said, “We are always honored to accept a bowl invitation, and the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl provides us the opportunity to play at our ‘home away from home’ in the city of Houston. With over 100,000 former students in the region and NRG Stadium being just 100 miles away from Kyle Field, this is like another home game for us, a great platform to showcase Aggie Football, the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and a great Aggie game day experience.

“We’re coming off a regular season that featured five teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 10, including three No. 1 opponents, a schedule that prepares us for any bowl opponent. We look forward to playing one of our old Big 12 opponents in Oklahoma State, and are expecting the 12th Man to fill the stadium at ‘Kyle Field South.’”



The 2019 Texas Bowl will be the 41st bowl game for the Texas A&M Football program, and the Aggies are in the midst of a school-record 11-year streak of bowl game invitations. The Aggies’ 11-year streak is the ninth-longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision and more than triples the next-longest streak of any of the 12 FBS schools in the state of Texas.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, as former conference mates in the Southwest and Big 12 Conferences, have a long history of memorable games dating back to 1913. The two teams have played 27 times with the Aggies holding a 17-10 advantage in the series. The Aggies and Cowboys played annually as members of the Big 12 from 1996-2011 with A&M holding a 10-6 advantage.



Texas A&M Season Notables:

Texas A&M finished the 2019 regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the rugged SEC West (4th place).

Texas A&M became the first football team in NCAA history to face three opponents that held the Associated Press No. 1 ranking at the time of the matchup (Clemson on Sept. 7, Alabama on Oct. 12 and LSU on Nov. 30).

Additionally, the Aggies faced two other teams that ranked in the AP Top 10 at the time of the game (No. 8 Auburn and No. 4 Georgia).

Texas A&M’s 2019 regular schedule featured five teams in the top 15 of the final College Football Playoff Ranking, including two of the top four (No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson).

Texas A&M Bowl Game Notables: