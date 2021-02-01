Texas A&M Set to Host Auburn in SEC Home Opener

The Aggies haven't lost at Reed Arena yet this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball rings in the new year with a 2:30 p.m. matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (5-2, 0-1 SEC) are looking to rebound from a 77-54 loss at LSU on Tuesday to begin conference play. The Maroon & White were led by senior Quenton Jackson, who paced the team with 17 points, and sophomore Emanuel Miller, who scored 14 points and hauled in eight rebounds.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He holds the top rebounding average in the SEC, and he has made himself at home at the free-throw line, where he leads the league and ranks in the top 25 nationally in free-throws made (42) and free-throws attempted (55).

Auburn ventures to Aggieland after suffering a 97-85 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday. The Tigers’ offense is led by Allen Flanigan, who is averaging 14.3 points per game and scored a team-high 21 points against the Razorbacks. Justin Powell ranks second on the team at 12.8 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.3 per contest.

Saturday’s game is the 17th meeting between the two schools as Texas A&M leads the series 11-5. The Aggies have won four out of the last five, and last season, ended Auburn’s bid to complete a perfect campaign at home with a 78-75 victory.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.