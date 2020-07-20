Texas A&M Ranked 5th in Phil Steele's 2020 Preseason Top 25

Steele's annual preseason preview magazine is as in-depth as you'll find

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College football guru Phil Steele is extremely high on the Texas A&M football team heading into the 2020 season.

The author of "Phil Steele's College Football Preview Magazine" released his 2020 Preseason Top 25 and ranked the Aggies 5th.

Overall, eight SEC teams were ranked and three of them are on the Aggies 2020 schedule.

Here's Steele's full top 25: