Texas A&M Ranked 5th in Phil Steele's 2020 Preseason Top 25

Steele's annual preseason preview magazine is as in-depth as you'll find
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College football guru Phil Steele is extremely high on the Texas A&M football team heading into the 2020 season.

The author of "Phil Steele's College Football Preview Magazine" released his 2020 Preseason Top 25 and ranked the Aggies 5th.

Overall, eight SEC teams were ranked and three of them are on the Aggies 2020 schedule.

Here's Steele's full top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Clemson
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. LSU
  7. Georgia
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. Texas
  13. Florida
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Michigan
  16. North Carolina
  17. Miami
  18. Virginia Tech
  19. Auburn
  20. Tennessee
  21. Kentucky
  22. UCF
  23. Iowa
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Memphis