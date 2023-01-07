Texas A&M pitching coach Nate Yeskie accepts job at LSU

The 2017 D1Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year joined the Aggies' coaching staff in 2021.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball's pitching coach Nate Yeskie has left the team to accept the same position at LSU. The news was first reported by D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers.

SCOOP: @LSUbaseball is hiring Nate Yeskie as its next pitching coach, @d1baseball has learned. Yeskie spent the last two seasons with the Aggies and helped them reach the final four in 2022. He also won @d1baseball Assistant of the Year honors in 2017 with Or St. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3QQLT4yZ23 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 30, 2023

Yeskie arrived in Aggieland with newly-hired head coach Jim Schlossnagle in 2021. Prior to his stint at Texas A&M, Yeskie was on Arizona's staff working under head coach Jay Johnson. Johnson took over the LSU program in 2021 and recently led the Tigers to a national championship at the Men's College World Series.

On Friday, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle released the following statement on Yeskie's departure: “I would like to thank Nate Yeskie for his time and service at Texas A&M. Texas A&M is bigger than any one person and I look forward to hiring an elite pitching coach to join our great staff in Aggieland in the very near future.”