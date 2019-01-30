COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Softball begins the 2019 season ranked No. 20 in both the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, it was announced Tuesday.

The Aggies are coming off back-to-back Super Regional appearances as the Maroon & White swept the NCAA College Station Regional a year ago, before ultimately falling at No. 2 Florida in the Super Regional.

Defending national champion Florida State tops the NFCA poll and UCLA, who the Aggies face on Feb. 21, is ranked first in the USA Softball rankings.                       

Texas A&M faces nine teams ranked in both polls – No. 2/1 UCLA, No. 5 Florida, No. 6/7 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9/11 Alabama, No. 11/10 LSU, No. 12 Arizona State, No. 14/12 Arkansas and No. 17 Auburn.

The Maroon & White open the 2019 season against California Baptist on Feb. 8 in the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond. 

2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll - January 29 (Preseason)

Rank         School                               Totals                    2018 Record       2018 Final Ranking

1.                Florida State (21)          780                         58-12                     1

2.                UCLA (6)                           756                         58-7                       3

3.                Washington (5)              742                         52-10                     2

4.                Oklahoma                        696                         57-5                       4

5.                Florida                               664                         56-11                     5

6.                Georgia                             604                         48-13                     8

7.                Arizona                             591                         43-16                     11

8.                Tennessee                       571                         48-14                     10

9.                Alabama                           455                         36-20                     14

10.             South Carolina                451                         49-17                     12

11.             LSU                                     446                         45-17                     9

12.             Arizona State                  384                         48-13                     7

13.             Kentucky                          379                         35-21                     15

14.             Arkansas                          368                         42-17                     16

15.             UL-Lafayette                  336                         41-16                     18

16.             Texas                                 332                         33-26                     NR

17.             Auburn                             299                         41-17                     17

18.             Baylor                                278                         38-18                     19

19.             Michigan                          249                         44-13                     22

20.             Texas A&M                     199                         44-18                     13

21.             Minnesota                       124                         41-17                     21

22.             Oklahoma State             112                         39-22                     RV

23.             James Madison              101                         43-14                     RV

24.             Mississippi State           95                           38-23                     23

25.             Oregon                             82                           53-10                     6

 

Receiving Votes: Long Beach State (69), Notre Dame (40), Liberty (30), Texas State (23), Northwestern (22), Ohio State (15), Hofstra (15), Cal State Fullerton (13), Drake (12), California (10), Missouri (9), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Oregon State (7), Boise State (4), McNeese State (3), Wichita State (2), Tulsa (1), Houston (1), Longwood (1), Ole Miss (1), USF (1).

 

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

2019 Season – Preseason – January 29, 2019

 

Rank         School                               Total

1.                UCLA (5)                           476

2.                Washington (5)              472

3.                Florida State (7)             459

4.                Oklahoma (2)                  435

5.                Florida (1)                        428

6.                Arizona                             375

7.                Georgia                             374

8.                Tennessee                       367

9.                South Carolina                282

10.             LSU                                     270

11.             Alabama                           257

T12.           Arizona State                  229

T12.           Arkansas                          229

14.             Michigan                          217

15.             Kentucky                          214

16.             Texas                                 166

17.             Auburn                             156

18.             UL-Lafayette                  155

19.             Baylor                                144

20.             Texas A&M                      135

21.             Oklahoma State             93

22.             James Madison              83

23.             Minnesota                       72

24.             Ohio State                       56

25.             Long Beach State          50

 

Others receiving votes: Houston (31), Notre Dame (30), Mississippi State (25), Texas State (25), Northwestern (24), Drake (23), California (20), Oregon State (20), Wichita State (17), Louisville (16), Oregon (16), Cal State Fullerton (15), South Florida (10), Tulsa (8), Virginia Tech (6), Liberty (5), Wisconsin (5), Fresno State (4), Lipscomb (2), Ole Miss (2), Hofstra (1), Nebraska (1)