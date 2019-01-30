COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Softball begins the 2019 season ranked No. 20 in both the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, it was announced Tuesday.

The Aggies are coming off back-to-back Super Regional appearances as the Maroon & White swept the NCAA College Station Regional a year ago, before ultimately falling at No. 2 Florida in the Super Regional.

Defending national champion Florida State tops the NFCA poll and UCLA, who the Aggies face on Feb. 21, is ranked first in the USA Softball rankings.

Texas A&M faces nine teams ranked in both polls – No. 2/1 UCLA, No. 5 Florida, No. 6/7 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9/11 Alabama, No. 11/10 LSU, No. 12 Arizona State, No. 14/12 Arkansas and No. 17 Auburn.

The Maroon & White open the 2019 season against California Baptist on Feb. 8 in the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond.

2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll - January 29 (Preseason)

Rank School Totals 2018 Record 2018 Final Ranking

1. Florida State (21) 780 58-12 1

2. UCLA (6) 756 58-7 3

3. Washington (5) 742 52-10 2

4. Oklahoma 696 57-5 4

5. Florida 664 56-11 5

6. Georgia 604 48-13 8

7. Arizona 591 43-16 11

8. Tennessee 571 48-14 10

9. Alabama 455 36-20 14

10. South Carolina 451 49-17 12

11. LSU 446 45-17 9

12. Arizona State 384 48-13 7

13. Kentucky 379 35-21 15

14. Arkansas 368 42-17 16

15. UL-Lafayette 336 41-16 18

16. Texas 332 33-26 NR

17. Auburn 299 41-17 17

18. Baylor 278 38-18 19

19. Michigan 249 44-13 22

20. Texas A&M 199 44-18 13

21. Minnesota 124 41-17 21

22. Oklahoma State 112 39-22 RV

23. James Madison 101 43-14 RV

24. Mississippi State 95 38-23 23

25. Oregon 82 53-10 6

Receiving Votes: Long Beach State (69), Notre Dame (40), Liberty (30), Texas State (23), Northwestern (22), Ohio State (15), Hofstra (15), Cal State Fullerton (13), Drake (12), California (10), Missouri (9), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Oregon State (7), Boise State (4), McNeese State (3), Wichita State (2), Tulsa (1), Houston (1), Longwood (1), Ole Miss (1), USF (1).

ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

2019 Season – Preseason – January 29, 2019

Rank School Total

1. UCLA (5) 476

2. Washington (5) 472

3. Florida State (7) 459

4. Oklahoma (2) 435

5. Florida (1) 428

6. Arizona 375

7. Georgia 374

8. Tennessee 367

9. South Carolina 282

10. LSU 270

11. Alabama 257

T12. Arizona State 229

T12. Arkansas 229

14. Michigan 217

15. Kentucky 214

16. Texas 166

17. Auburn 156

18. UL-Lafayette 155

19. Baylor 144

20. Texas A&M 135

21. Oklahoma State 93

22. James Madison 83

23. Minnesota 72

24. Ohio State 56

25. Long Beach State 50

Others receiving votes: Houston (31), Notre Dame (30), Mississippi State (25), Texas State (25), Northwestern (24), Drake (23), California (20), Oregon State (20), Wichita State (17), Louisville (16), Oregon (16), Cal State Fullerton (15), South Florida (10), Tulsa (8), Virginia Tech (6), Liberty (5), Wisconsin (5), Fresno State (4), Lipscomb (2), Ole Miss (2), Hofstra (1), Nebraska (1)