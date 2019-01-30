COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Softball begins the 2019 season ranked No. 20 in both the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, it was announced Tuesday.
The Aggies are coming off back-to-back Super Regional appearances as the Maroon & White swept the NCAA College Station Regional a year ago, before ultimately falling at No. 2 Florida in the Super Regional.
Defending national champion Florida State tops the NFCA poll and UCLA, who the Aggies face on Feb. 21, is ranked first in the USA Softball rankings.
Texas A&M faces nine teams ranked in both polls – No. 2/1 UCLA, No. 5 Florida, No. 6/7 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9/11 Alabama, No. 11/10 LSU, No. 12 Arizona State, No. 14/12 Arkansas and No. 17 Auburn.
The Maroon & White open the 2019 season against California Baptist on Feb. 8 in the Aggie Classic at Davis Diamond.
2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll - January 29 (Preseason)
Rank School Totals 2018 Record 2018 Final Ranking
1. Florida State (21) 780 58-12 1
2. UCLA (6) 756 58-7 3
3. Washington (5) 742 52-10 2
4. Oklahoma 696 57-5 4
5. Florida 664 56-11 5
6. Georgia 604 48-13 8
7. Arizona 591 43-16 11
8. Tennessee 571 48-14 10
9. Alabama 455 36-20 14
10. South Carolina 451 49-17 12
11. LSU 446 45-17 9
12. Arizona State 384 48-13 7
13. Kentucky 379 35-21 15
14. Arkansas 368 42-17 16
15. UL-Lafayette 336 41-16 18
16. Texas 332 33-26 NR
17. Auburn 299 41-17 17
18. Baylor 278 38-18 19
19. Michigan 249 44-13 22
20. Texas A&M 199 44-18 13
21. Minnesota 124 41-17 21
22. Oklahoma State 112 39-22 RV
23. James Madison 101 43-14 RV
24. Mississippi State 95 38-23 23
25. Oregon 82 53-10 6
Receiving Votes: Long Beach State (69), Notre Dame (40), Liberty (30), Texas State (23), Northwestern (22), Ohio State (15), Hofstra (15), Cal State Fullerton (13), Drake (12), California (10), Missouri (9), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Oregon State (7), Boise State (4), McNeese State (3), Wichita State (2), Tulsa (1), Houston (1), Longwood (1), Ole Miss (1), USF (1).
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25
2019 Season – Preseason – January 29, 2019
Rank School Total
1. UCLA (5) 476
2. Washington (5) 472
3. Florida State (7) 459
4. Oklahoma (2) 435
5. Florida (1) 428
6. Arizona 375
7. Georgia 374
8. Tennessee 367
9. South Carolina 282
10. LSU 270
11. Alabama 257
T12. Arizona State 229
T12. Arkansas 229
14. Michigan 217
15. Kentucky 214
16. Texas 166
17. Auburn 156
18. UL-Lafayette 155
19. Baylor 144
20. Texas A&M 135
21. Oklahoma State 93
22. James Madison 83
23. Minnesota 72
24. Ohio State 56
25. Long Beach State 50
Others receiving votes: Houston (31), Notre Dame (30), Mississippi State (25), Texas State (25), Northwestern (24), Drake (23), California (20), Oregon State (20), Wichita State (17), Louisville (16), Oregon (16), Cal State Fullerton (15), South Florida (10), Tulsa (8), Virginia Tech (6), Liberty (5), Wisconsin (5), Fresno State (4), Lipscomb (2), Ole Miss (2), Hofstra (1), Nebraska (1)