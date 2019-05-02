COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis improved to a record setting 8-0 after defeating TCU and Prairie View A&M Monday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies topped the Horned Frogs 4-3 before recording a 7-0 win over the Panthers.

The 2019 Aggies topped the previous best start in program history of 7-0, set by the 2018 and 1998 teams.

A&M’s Tatiana Makarova earned an exciting last match standing win against TCU to clinch the victory for the Aggies. The right-hander took the first set against TCU’s Kate Paulus 6-3 before dropping a 6-2 second set. With all of the attention on Makarova, the sophomore came through with an impressive 6-1 win in the third set to secure the win for the home team. Monday’s last match standing victory was the first in Makarova’s collegiate career.

Joining Makarova in the win column against TCU were Jayci Goldsmith, Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quitero. A&M freshman Goldsmith, ranked No. 110 in the nation, secured an impressive three-set win over TCU’s Aleksa Cveticanin on court two to claim her 10th straight victory. A&M’s Mcquaid, a sophomore, defeated TCU’s Stevie Kennedy on court five to win her 10thstraight match. Quitero, an A&M freshman, reeled off her sixth straight win with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Chloe Hule on court six.

Against Prairie View, the Aggies reeled off a pair of 6-0 doubles results to secure the 1-0 lead. A&M’s Goldsmith, Katya Townsend, Renee McBryde, McQuaid, Quitero and Dorthea Faa-Hviding each earned singles wins. Goldsmith and McQuaid ran their win streaks to 11 while Makarova and Quitero each possess a seven match win streak.

The Aggies nine match home stand continues with Friday afternoon tilt against SMU at 4 p.m. (CT) followed by a Sunday double dip against USC and Sam Houston State.