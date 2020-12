The Top 7 in the rankings did not change from last week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas β€” For the second week in a row, Texas A&M remains in the fifth position of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Aggies beat LSU 20-7 on Saturday to keep their claim to the first spot outside of the final four.

Overall, the top seven spots in the rankings remained unchanged, with Alabama leading the way followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, A&M, Florida and Cincinnati.

Here's the full top 25.