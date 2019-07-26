COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is represented by 25 current and former student-athletes from nine different countries at the 2019 Pan American Games, which open tonight with the Opening Ceremonies in Lima. Aggies are set to compete in six different sports at the Pan-Am Games, which serve as the championships for North and South America, and a precursor to next summer’s Olympic Games.
Competition begins for the A&M contingent on July 28, as Jimena López and Mexico take on Jamaica in the first day of the women’s soccer competition.
Seven Aggies athletes and a coach represent the United States in Lima, with current student-athlete Chennedy Carter leading the women’s basketball team. Athletes Donavan Brazier, Nathan Hite and Shamier Little take part in the track and field competition. Swimmers Bethany Galat, Sarah Gibson and Claire Rasmus represent the Stars & Stripes in the pool, with Texas A&M women’s swimming head coach Steve Bultman leading them as the USA’s head women’s coach.
Following the eight-person contingent on the United States, seven Aggies represent Mexico. Joining López are swimmers Mauro Castillo, Esther Gonzalez, Mateo Gonzalez, Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, and Angel Martinez, plus softball player Tori Vidales.
Nine additional track and field athletes are set to participate in Lima, raising the total to 12. Kanika Beckles, Bralon Taplin and Lindon Victor represent Grenada; Latario Collie and Lathone Collie are part of the contingent from The Bahamas; Tyra Gittens, an active student-athlete, and Deon Lendore represent Trinidad & Tobago; Guyana’s Brenessa Thompson and Jamaica’s Jazmine Fray round out the A&M Track & Field contingent.
Active student-athlete Camila Gomez represents Colombia in volleyball. Swimmer McKenna DeBever and assistant swimming coach Jason Calanog represent the host country of Peru.
The Pan American Games run through August 11, with coverage of many events on the ESPN family of networks.
Texas A&M Lima 2019 Pan American Games Schedule
All times Central and local to Peru
July 28
Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – vs. Jamaica – 10 a.m. – ESPN Deportes / ESPN3
July 31
Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – vs. Paraguay – 10 a.m. – ESPN Deportes / ESPN3
August 3
Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – vs. Colombia – 10 a.m. – ESPN3
August 4
Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)
August 5
Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)
August 6
Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)
Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – Potential Semifinal or Classification Game – 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Nathan Hite (United States), Lindon Victor (Grenada) – Decathlon (first events) – 2 p.m.
Track and Field – Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 100 m first round & semis – 3 p.m. & 6:35 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Jazmine Fray (Jamaica) – 800 m semifinals – 5:20 p.m. – ESPN3
Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Mauro Gonzalez (MEX) - 100 breast, Sarah Gibson – 200 fly, Angel Martinez (MEX) – 200 fly
Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – vs. Argentina – 9 p.m. – ESPN3
August 7
Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)
Track and Field – Nathan Hite (United States), Lindon Victor (Grenada) – Decathlon (last events) – 2 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Kanika Beckles (Grenada), Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 200 m first round – 3 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Tyra Gittens (Trinidad & Tobago) – Heptathlon (last events) – 3:35 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Bralon Taplin (Grenada) – 400 m semifinals – 4:10 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Jazmine Fray (Jamaica) – 800 m finals – 5:20 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Tyra Gittens (Trinidad & Tobago) – Heptathlon (first events) – 2:25 p.m. – ESPN3
Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – vs. US Virgin Islands – 6 p.m. – ESPN3
Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – vs. Dominican Republic – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 100 m final – 6 p.m. – ESPN3
Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Claire Rasmus (USA) – 200 free, Mateo Gonzalez (MEX) – 100 fly, Sarah Gibson (USA) – 100 fly
August 8
Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)
Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – vs. Colombia – 1:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Kanika Beckles (Grenada), Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 200 m semifinals – 2 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Bralon Taplin (Grenada) – 400 m semifinals – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – vs. Peru – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Bethany Galat (USA) – 200 breast
August 9
Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico) – Potential Semifinal Game – 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Track and Field – Donavan Brazier (United States) – 800 m semifinal – 3:50 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Kanika Beckles (Grenada), Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 200 m final – 4:20 p.m. – ESPN3
Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – Potential Medal Game – 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes / ESPN3
Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – Colombia vs. Canada – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Esther Gonzalez (MEX) – 400 IM
Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – Potential Semifinal or Classification Game – 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 9 p.m.
August 10
Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico) – Potential Medal Game – 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – Potential Semifinal or Classification Game – 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Donavan Brazier (United States) – Potential 800 m final – 4:45 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Latario Collie (Bahamas), Lathone Collie (Bahamas) – Triple Jump – 5:35 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Shamier Little (United States) – 4x400 m relay – 7 p.m. – ESPN3
Track and Field – Deon Lendore (Trinidad & Tobago) – 4x400 m relay – 7:25 p.m. – ESPN3
Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3
Esther Gonzalez (MEX) – 200 IM, Angel Martinez (MEX) – 200 IM,
Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – Potential Medal Game – 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. – ESPN3
August 11
Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – Potential Medal Game – 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. – ESPN3
Texas A&M Lima 2019 Pan American Games List Of Athletes (25)
United States (7 athletes, 1 coach)
Donavan Brazier – Track & Field
Chennedy Carter * – Basketball
Bethany Galat – Swimming
Sarah Gibson – Swimming
Nathan Hite – Track & Field
Shamier Little – Track & Field
Claire Rasmus – Swimming
Steve Bultman – Swimming (Head Coach)
Mexico (7)
Mauro Castillo – Swimming
Jimena López * – Soccer
Esther Gonzalez - Swimming
Mateo Gonzalez – Swimming
Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo – Swimming
Angel Martinez – Swimming
Tori Vidales - Softball
Grenada (3)
Kanika Beckles - Track & Field
Bralon Taplin - Track & Field
Lindon Victor - Track & Field
Bahamas (2)
Latario Collie – Track & Field
Lathone Collie – Track & Field
Trinidad & Tobago (2)
Tyra Gittens * - Track & Field
Deon Lendore - Track & Field
Colombia (1)
Camila Gomez * – Volleyball
Guyana (1)
Brenessa Thompson - Track & Field
Jamaica (1)
Jazmine Fray - Track & Field
Peru (1 athlete, 1 coach)
McKenna DeBever – Swimming
Jason Calanog – Swimming (Assistant Coach)
*- Active Student-Athlete