COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is represented by 25 current and former student-athletes from nine different countries at the 2019 Pan American Games, which open tonight with the Opening Ceremonies in Lima. Aggies are set to compete in six different sports at the Pan-Am Games, which serve as the championships for North and South America, and a precursor to next summer’s Olympic Games.

Competition begins for the A&M contingent on July 28, as Jimena López and Mexico take on Jamaica in the first day of the women’s soccer competition.

Seven Aggies athletes and a coach represent the United States in Lima, with current student-athlete Chennedy Carter leading the women’s basketball team. Athletes Donavan Brazier, Nathan Hite and Shamier Little take part in the track and field competition. Swimmers Bethany Galat, Sarah Gibson and Claire Rasmus represent the Stars & Stripes in the pool, with Texas A&M women’s swimming head coach Steve Bultman leading them as the USA’s head women’s coach.

Following the eight-person contingent on the United States, seven Aggies represent Mexico. Joining López are swimmers Mauro Castillo, Esther Gonzalez, Mateo Gonzalez, Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, and Angel Martinez, plus softball player Tori Vidales.

Nine additional track and field athletes are set to participate in Lima, raising the total to 12. Kanika Beckles, Bralon Taplin and Lindon Victor represent Grenada; Latario Collie and Lathone Collie are part of the contingent from The Bahamas; Tyra Gittens, an active student-athlete, and Deon Lendore represent Trinidad & Tobago; Guyana’s Brenessa Thompson and Jamaica’s Jazmine Fray round out the A&M Track & Field contingent.

Active student-athlete Camila Gomez represents Colombia in volleyball. Swimmer McKenna DeBever and assistant swimming coach Jason Calanog represent the host country of Peru.

The Pan American Games run through August 11, with coverage of many events on the ESPN family of networks.

Texas A&M Lima 2019 Pan American Games Schedule

All times Central and local to Peru

July 28

Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – vs. Jamaica – 10 a.m. – ESPN Deportes / ESPN3

July 31

Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – vs. Paraguay – 10 a.m. – ESPN Deportes / ESPN3

August 3

Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – vs. Colombia – 10 a.m. – ESPN3

August 4

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)

August 5

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)

August 6

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)

Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – Potential Semifinal or Classification Game – 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Nathan Hite (United States), Lindon Victor (Grenada) – Decathlon (first events) – 2 p.m.

Track and Field – Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 100 m first round & semis – 3 p.m. & 6:35 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Jazmine Fray (Jamaica) – 800 m semifinals – 5:20 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Mauro Gonzalez (MEX) - 100 breast, Sarah Gibson – 200 fly, Angel Martinez (MEX) – 200 fly

Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – vs. Argentina – 9 p.m. – ESPN3

August 7

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)

Track and Field – Nathan Hite (United States), Lindon Victor (Grenada) – Decathlon (last events) – 2 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Kanika Beckles (Grenada), Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 200 m first round – 3 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Tyra Gittens (Trinidad & Tobago) – Heptathlon (last events) – 3:35 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Bralon Taplin (Grenada) – 400 m semifinals – 4:10 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Jazmine Fray (Jamaica) – 800 m finals – 5:20 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Tyra Gittens (Trinidad & Tobago) – Heptathlon (first events) – 2:25 p.m. – ESPN3

Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – vs. US Virgin Islands – 6 p.m. – ESPN3

Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – vs. Dominican Republic – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 100 m final – 6 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Claire Rasmus (USA) – 200 free, Mateo Gonzalez (MEX) – 100 fly, Sarah Gibson (USA) – 100 fly

August 8

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico)

Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – vs. Colombia – 1:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Kanika Beckles (Grenada), Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 200 m semifinals – 2 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Bralon Taplin (Grenada) – 400 m semifinals – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – vs. Peru – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Bethany Galat (USA) – 200 breast

August 9

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico) – Potential Semifinal Game – 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Track and Field – Donavan Brazier (United States) – 800 m semifinal – 3:50 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Kanika Beckles (Grenada), Brenessa Thompson (Guyana) – 200 m final – 4:20 p.m. – ESPN3

Soccer – Jimena López (Mexico) – Potential Medal Game – 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes / ESPN3

Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – Colombia vs. Canada – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Esther Gonzalez (MEX) – 400 IM

Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – Potential Semifinal or Classification Game – 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 9 p.m.

August 10

Softball – Tori Vidales (Mexico) – Potential Medal Game – 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – Potential Semifinal or Classification Game – 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Donavan Brazier (United States) – Potential 800 m final – 4:45 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Latario Collie (Bahamas), Lathone Collie (Bahamas) – Triple Jump – 5:35 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Shamier Little (United States) – 4x400 m relay – 7 p.m. – ESPN3

Track and Field – Deon Lendore (Trinidad & Tobago) – 4x400 m relay – 7:25 p.m. – ESPN3

Swimming – Finals – 8:30 p.m. – ESPN3

Esther Gonzalez (MEX) – 200 IM, Angel Martinez (MEX) – 200 IM,

Basketball – Chennedy Carter (United States) – Potential Medal Game – 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. – ESPN3

August 11

Volleyball – Camila Gomez (Colombia) – Potential Medal Game – 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. – ESPN3

Texas A&M Lima 2019 Pan American Games List Of Athletes (25)

United States (7 athletes, 1 coach)

Donavan Brazier – Track & Field

Chennedy Carter * – Basketball

Bethany Galat – Swimming

Sarah Gibson – Swimming

Nathan Hite – Track & Field

Shamier Little – Track & Field

Claire Rasmus – Swimming

Steve Bultman – Swimming (Head Coach)

Mexico (7)

Mauro Castillo – Swimming

Jimena López * – Soccer

Esther Gonzalez - Swimming

Mateo Gonzalez – Swimming

Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo – Swimming

Angel Martinez – Swimming

Tori Vidales - Softball

Grenada (3)

Kanika Beckles - Track & Field

Bralon Taplin - Track & Field

Lindon Victor - Track & Field

Bahamas (2)

Latario Collie – Track & Field

Lathone Collie – Track & Field

Trinidad & Tobago (2)

Tyra Gittens * - Track & Field

Deon Lendore - Track & Field

Colombia (1)

Camila Gomez * – Volleyball

Guyana (1)

Brenessa Thompson - Track & Field

Jamaica (1)

Jazmine Fray - Track & Field

Peru (1 athlete, 1 coach)

McKenna DeBever – Swimming

Jason Calanog – Swimming (Assistant Coach)

*- Active Student-Athlete