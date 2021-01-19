x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Sports

Aggies Reveal 2021 SEC Schedule

A&M opens up league play against the #1 ranked Florida Gators
Credit: Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - FEBRUARY 16, 2020 - infielder Bryce Blaum #15 5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the baseball game between Miami Ohio University and the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball announced the SEC portion of its 2021 slate as part of the league’s schedule rollout Tuesday afternoon.

 

The Aggies’ 30-game league ledger opens with a road trip to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators on March 19-21.

 

The Maroon & White open SEC home action March 26-28 when they host the Georgia Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

 

Texas A&M also hosts SEC series versus Alabama (April 9-11), Tennessee (April 23-25), Ole Miss (May 7-9) and LSU (May 20-22).

 

The Aggies other road SEC series are at Missouri (April 1-3), Arkansas (April 16-18), Mississippi State (April 30-May2) and Auburn (May 14-16).

 

All SEC series are Friday-Sunday with the exception of Texas A&M’s series at Missouri and home set against LSU which are Thursday-Saturday gatherings. ESPN has the option to move series to Thursday-Saturday.

 

All game dates and time are subject to change.

 

The SEC Tournament is slated for May 25-31 at the Hoover Met.

 

The remainder of the 2021 schedule is expected to be released later in the week with opening day scheduled for Friday, February 19.

 

 

2020 SEC SCHEDULE

3/19-21                at Florida

3/26-28               GEORGIA

4/1-3                    at Missouri

4/9-11                  ALABAMA

4/16-18                at Arkansas

4/23-25               TENNESSEE

4/30-5/2              at Mississippi State

5/7-9                    OLE MISS

5/14-16                at Auburn

5/20-22               LSU