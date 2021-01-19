Aggies Reveal 2021 SEC Schedule

A&M opens up league play against the #1 ranked Florida Gators

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball announced the SEC portion of its 2021 slate as part of the league’s schedule rollout Tuesday afternoon.

The Aggies’ 30-game league ledger opens with a road trip to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators on March 19-21.

The Maroon & White open SEC home action March 26-28 when they host the Georgia Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M also hosts SEC series versus Alabama (April 9-11), Tennessee (April 23-25), Ole Miss (May 7-9) and LSU (May 20-22).

The Aggies other road SEC series are at Missouri (April 1-3), Arkansas (April 16-18), Mississippi State (April 30-May2) and Auburn (May 14-16).

All SEC series are Friday-Sunday with the exception of Texas A&M’s series at Missouri and home set against LSU which are Thursday-Saturday gatherings. ESPN has the option to move series to Thursday-Saturday.

All game dates and time are subject to change.

The SEC Tournament is slated for May 25-31 at the Hoover Met.

The remainder of the 2021 schedule is expected to be released later in the week with opening day scheduled for Friday, February 19.

2020 SEC SCHEDULE

3/19-21 at Florida

3/26-28 GEORGIA

4/1-3 at Missouri

4/9-11 ALABAMA

4/16-18 at Arkansas

4/23-25 TENNESSEE

4/30-5/2 at Mississippi State

5/7-9 OLE MISS

5/14-16 at Auburn