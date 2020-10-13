Aggies Secondary Will Be Tested Again Saturday in Starkville

Mississippi State leads the country in passing yards per game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M secondary has struggled the past two weeks. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw for four touchdowns in the Week 2 and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask also threw for four touchdowns in Week 3.

The silver lining though is those two teams have torched every secondary they've faced this season. Alabama currently ranks second in the country in passing yards per game and Florida ranks tenth.

The road doesn't get any easier for A&M, as Mississippi State leads the nation in that category.

It's a different type of passing attack though. While the Crimson Tide and Gators like to throw it deep (both rank in the top six nationally), the Bulldogs have been more of a dink-and-dunk offense. Mike Leach's squad ranks in the bottom fifth nationally at 6.37 yards per attempt.

After back-to-back games against elite passing attacks, the Aggies should have enough tape to figure out where their issues on the back end lie.

"We ought to have a lot of prep and experience so they can see and correct the mistakes," head coach Jimbo Fisher says. "We played good teams, so hopefully we'll continue to improve. Look at why [the mistakes] are happening, how can we put them in better positions to improve, and hopefully we can create better matchups to get better."