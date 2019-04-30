COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team received its 26th consecutive bid to the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship, announced Monday evening. The Aggies were named one of 16 host schools as the No. 13 seed and host first-and second-round action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, May 3-4. The Maroon and White take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-8) in the NCAA opening round, while No. 21 Oklahoma (15-10) and No. 26 Arizona (17-6) compete in the other first-round contest.

First-round matches in College Station begin on Friday, May 3, with the Sooners and Wildcats facing off at 10 a.m., followed by the Aggies (20-7) and Islander at 1 p.m. The two winners will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, to determine which team advances to next weekend’s Round of 16 matchup against the winner of the regional in Winston-Salem, hosted by No. 3 Wake Forest.

The 2019 selection marks the 27th overall appearance for the men's tennis team in the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Aggies hosted the first and second rounds in College Station, defeating Lamar and No. 18 Baylor en route to the NCAA Semifinals in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Aggies bested Alabama, No. 13 Baylor before falling to eventual National Champion and host No. 1 Wake Forest.

The NCAA Selection Committee named Ohio State (1), Texas (2), Florida (3), Wake Forest (4), Virginia (5), Baylor (6), Mississippi State (7), USC (8), North Carolina (9), TCU (10), UCLA (11), Stanford (12), Texas A&M (13), Tennessee (14), Illinois (15) and Columbia (16) the national seeds. In addition to the four national seeds from the SEC, six additional teams were named to the field of 64 (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt).

All-session and single match tickets will be on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Texas A&M students with a valid student ID are free, compliments of Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 888-992-4443, online at www.12thmanfoundation.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kyle Field Box Office located on the north end of the stadium. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mitchell Tennis Center starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 3.

NCAA Singles and Doubles brackets will be announced Tuesday on NCAA.com, visit 12thMan.com for more information on Aggies in the field. Texas A&M tennis fans also can keep up to date with the team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMTEN.

NCAA Notes

- The Aggies are 42-27 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Round of Sixteen 14 times, the Round of Eight three times and the NCAA Semifinal in 2018.

- Head Coach Steve Denton is 22-12 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

- With this season’s appearance, Texas A&M has advanced to 27 NCAA Tournaments and made 26 consecutive appearances.

- Texas A&M is 6-0 all-time against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 26-7 vs. Oklahoma and 3-0 against Arizona.

Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton Quotes

On hosting the first and second rounds …

"I am excited for our guys getting to host the first two rounds here in College Station. This tournament is tough enough and having the luxury of staying home and playing in front of our fans is a testament to the season we have had so far."

On the three teams headed to College Station…

"We had a pretty good idea that Oklahoma was coming and thought we had a decent chance to host Arizona as well. Both of them have had impressive seasons and bring a talented roster to town. It is also nice that A&M-Corpus Christi is headed here, that is where I got my start in college coaching and am excited to host their head coach and good friend, Steve Moore."

NCAA First and Second Rounds

(Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, Texas)

First Round

Friday, May 3

No. 21 Oklahoma (15-10) vs. No. 26 Arizona (17-6), 10 a.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M (20-7) vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-8), 1 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, May 4

Oklahoma/Arizona winner vs. Texas A&M/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner, 1 p.m.