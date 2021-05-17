Texas A&M Selected to Norman Regional

Under head coach Jo Evans, the Maroon & White have appeared in the tournament 21 times.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball makes its 19th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, as the Aggies were selected to the Norman Regional, the committee announced Sunday.

Texas A&M (31-21) faces Wichita State (39-11-1) on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while Oklahoma (45-2) squares off against Morgan State (24-15) at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Oklahoma Sooners have also earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies are making their 31st appearance in the NCAA Championships and hold an 86-67 record all-time. Under head coach Jo Evans, the Maroon & White have appeared in the tournament 21 times.