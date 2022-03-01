Texas A&M set to face #25 Alabama

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to continue its winning streak as it takes on No. 25 Alabama at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to continue its winning streak as it takes on No. 25 Alabama at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside Coleman Coliseum.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M completed the season sweep over the Ole Miss Rebels with a 76-66 victory Saturday in Oxford to move to 18-11 (7-9 SEC) on the year. The Aggies opened the game on a 14-0 run and held the Rebels scoreless for the first 4:58 of the game. A&M shot 67.9% from the floor in the first half (19-of-28), which is the highest field goal percentage in a single half since the Aggies shot 70% (14-of-20) in the second half against Auburn on Feb. 18, 2017. Tyrece Radford led the team with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and had a team-high seven rebounds. Boots has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games. Hassan Diarra added 13 points off the bench. The Queens, New York, native has scored in double figures in the last three games. Quenton Jackson registered 11 points, and has scored in double figures in 11-straight games.

Scouting the Aggies

A top candidate for the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 14.0 per contest. Henry Coleman III ranks second at 10.4 points and leads the team on the glass, hauling in 6.1 boards per contest. In SEC games only, Jackson leads the way with 14.2 points, while Coleman averages 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. Radford adds 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds against SEC foes.

Scouting Alabama

The Crimson Tide have won five of their last six, including their last two, and enter the contest with a 19-10 (9-7 SEC) record. Alabama is led by Jaden Shackelford, who tops the team in points at 17.0 and is second in rebounding at 5.5. Jahvon Quinerly adds 14.3 points, while Keon Ellis averages 11.9 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds.

Series History

Alabama leads the all-time series, 12-9, but the Aggies have won four of the last five meetings and five of the last seven. Texas A&M has won the last two matchups inside Coleman Coliseum, winning 81-80 in 2019 and 74-68 in 2020.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.