COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team begins play in the second round of action at the Southeastern Conference Tournament against Florida at 11 a.m. inside Amalie Arena.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9 SEC) closed out the regular season with a 67-64 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. Quenton Jackson led in the team in scoring for the 15th time this season, registering 18 points while shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford registered 11 points and hauled in a team-high nine rebounds. Henry Coleman III scored 12 points, including two clutch free throws to give the Aggies a five-point lead with under 30 seconds to go. Hayden Hefner scored nine points while recording a career-high three steals and one block.

Scouting the Aggies

A&M eclipsed the 20-win mark for the first time since 2017-18, and ended the season tied for fifth in the conference, its best finish since 2015-16 when it won the league. Jackson is the reigning SEC Player of the Week, and was voted to the All-SEC Second Team. The Los Angeles native is averaging a team-best 14.5 points per game, while Coleman averages 10.7 and is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.2. Radford adds 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Scouting Florida

The Gators enter the tournament with a 19-12 (9-9 SEC) ledger and are led by Colin Castleton, who averages 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds. Tyree Appleby averages 11.2 points, while Phlandrous Fleming Jr., adds 10.7.

The First Meeting

The Aggies knocked off Florida, 56-55, the team’s only meeting this season on Feb. 15. A&M shot 16-of-16 from the free-throw line, and outscored the Gators, 30-22, in the paint. Jackson had a team-high 16 points and cleaned up the glass with eight rebounds. Javonte Brown set a career high in rebounds with seven and matched his career high in points with six.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1150 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Up Next