Texas A&M Announces 2020 Ellis Field Match Day Experience Updates

In preparation for the return of Aggie Soccer, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Ellis Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

While the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, Texas A&M's plan ensures that attendance at Ellis Field during the 2020 season will comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-28 limiting the normal operating capacity for outdoor sporting venues. As of today, the initial anticipated attendance to begin the season is approximately 25 percent of normal stadium operating capacity. This is subject to change based on emerging information as well as local and state health developments.

TICKET INFORMATION

A limited number of General Admission tickets will be available for sale at Ellis Field ticket windows. The tickets will only be available on game day with no advance sales. Ticket windows open 60 minutes prior to first kick.

All Texas A&M students with a 2020 Sports Pass may gain admission to each match with a valid student ID.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required as a condition of fan entry, egress and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are not able to physically distance from others in the same household. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

CASHLESS EXPERIENCE

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Ellis Field will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

FAN EXPERIENCE

· We will be unable to have pregame Walk Out Kids or the Welcome Back Bootline at halftime this season.

· The Fan Zone in the northwest corner of the venue will not be open.

· Roster cards will be available free of charge on gameday.

MORE GOOD BULL

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures before and during gameday

· Digitally scanned tickets with guests holding their own ticket for entry

· Point-of-sale plexiglass barriers installed with signage and queue alterations

· Hand sanitization and washing stations added throughout the stadium

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Soccer for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Ellis Field as safe as possible.