Aggie Soccer Unveils 2020 Schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Soccer released a challenging schedule for their 2020 campaign. The 18-game, regular-season slate includes 10 matches at Ellis Field.



The upcoming season features six contests against teams that finished in the RPI top 50 last season and 14 RPI top 100 opponents.



"We can't wait to get started with the NCAA season this August," head coach G Guerrieri said. "2020 has been such an odd year. I'm hopeful the 12th Man is excited as I am about being at Ellis Field this fall to support our incredible young women as they represent A&M in the chase for more wins and trophies."



The much-anticipated home opener comes on Friday, August 28 when the Maroon & White host Hawaii. Two days later, the Aggies face Houston to cap off the opening weekend at Ellis Field. The three other non-conference home matches feature teams that finished in the RPI top 64 last season. Texas A&M hosts 2019 Elite Eight participant BYU on September 10. Ol' Sarge's charges renew Lone Star State series against TCU (9/13) and Baylor (9/20).



"Every year we try to play the toughest non-conference schedule possible," Guerrieri said. "2020 has been more difficult than in past years because many the traditional national powers are not being allowed to fly by their university and/or government leaders. The fact we were still able to attract teams like BYU, Baylor and TCU, who have played in the NCAA Tournament, is exciting. Additionally we look forward to hosting rising conference powers like Hawaii and Houston who have the potential to field their strongest teams ever."



Texas A&M has three in-state rivals on the schedule. It marks the first time the Maroon & White will face three or more Texas teams in the regular season since 2015. The Aggies enter the season with a 37-match unbeaten string against Lone Star State, going 32-0-5 since 2008.



"Since leaving the Big 12 for greener pastures in the SEC back in 2012, we have tried to maintain and strengthen our series against other programs from within our great state of Texas," Guerrieri said. "I know the 12th Man always enjoys when we take part in the in-state 'derby-style rivalries' like the matches we will have against Baylor, TCU and Houston at Ellis Field early in the season."



The non-conference road slate places three formidable in the Aggies' path. The Maroon & White open the regular-season with a match at Ohio State on August 20, followed by another Big Ten road test at Illinois on August 23. Texas A&M faces Oklahoma State in Stillwater on September 4. The Cowgirls finished 16th in the RPI a season ago.



"Our non-conference road games are exceptionally tough this year as we visit teams that have been traditionally successful on the national level and won championships in the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences," Guerrieri said.



The Maroon & White begin SEC play traveling to Tennessee on Friday, September 18. They also embark on road trips to Ole Miss (10/2), Arkansas (10/8), Alabama (10/22) and Georgia (10/25).



Thursday, September 24 marks the first SEC home game featuring LSU. The remainder of the home slate includes Mississippi State (9/27), Auburn (10/11), South Carolina (10/16) and Florida (10/29).



"There is no easy match in the Southeastern Conference," Guerrieri said. "The league has become one of the deepest and most-talented collegiate soccer leagues in America. Each of our 10 SEC matches is vitally important. We go to some very challenging venues, and we are looking forward to bringing some of the strongest programs in the league to Ellis Field in 2020."



Texas A&M concluded their 2019 campaign with a 14-5-3 record. The Aggies registered their 25th straight appearance the NCAA Championship Tournament and advanced to the second round for their 21st consecutive season.



The Maroon & White unofficially start their season Friday, August 7 with an exhibition match against Stephen F. Austin at Ellis Field.



2020 SCHEDULE

8/7 STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (Exhibition)

8/20 at Ohio State

8/23 at Illinois

8/28 HAWAII

8/30 HOUSTON

9/4 at Oklahoma State

9/10 BYU

9/13 TCU

9/18 at Tennessee*

9/20 BAYLOR

9/24 LSU*

9/27 MISSISSIPPI STATE*

10/2 at Ole Miss*

10/8 at Arkansas*

10/11 AUBURN*

10/16 SOUTH CAROLINA*

10/22 at Alabama*

10/25 at Georgia*

10/29 FLORIDA*

11/1-8 at SEC Tournament (Orange Beach, Ala.)