Texas A&M soccer heads to Baton Rouge to take on LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggles look to get back in the win column when they play the LSU Tigers on Thursday evening. Match time at LSU Soccer Complex is 6 p.m.

The Aggies and Tigers both enter the fray looking to end three-match conference losing streaks. Texas A&M opened league play with a win at Kentucky before dropping decisions against No. 11 Arkansas (1-0), No. 13 Auburn (3-0) and No. 12 Tennessee (3-1). LSU started conference action with a home win against Mississippi State (2-0) before succumbing to Ole Miss (2-0), Georgia (2-1) and Alabama (1-0).

The match airs on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Hubert Busby Jr on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis delivering the commentary.

The Aggies are 11-0-1 all-time against LSU with all of the meetings coming since 2009. The Maroon & White own an 11-match win streak in the series, outscoring the Tigers 25-4 in the series.

Texas A&M topped LSU twice in a 12-day span in 2020. The Aggies toppled the Tigers 2-1 at Ellis Field with goals by Barbara Olivieri and Jimena Lopez. The Maroon & White then best LSU, 1-0, at the SEC Tournament with a goal by Lopez and six saves by Kenna Caldwell.