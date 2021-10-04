Texas A&M Soccer Preview: vs. #3 TCU

The Aggies notched a 3-0 victory over the Texas State Bobcats to run their home win streak to nine matches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies put a nine-match home win streak on the line when they welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Ellis Field on Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Admission is free to Texas A&M's spring soccer matches. Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Soccer for a complete list of efforts and enhancements made to help keep Ellis Field as safe as possible.



Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App. In the Brazos Valley, the match airs on 97.3 FM with David Ellis on the call.

The Aggies notched a 3-0 victory over the Texas State Bobcats to run their home win streak to nine matches. The Maroon & White got goals from Taylor Pounds, Barbara Olivieri and Kendall Bates. The Aggies' backline of Sawyer Dumond, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith held Texas State to five shots and Kenna Caldwell made three saves as Texas A&M recorded their seventh shutout of the season. The Aggies have now recorded double-digit wins in all 28 campaigns along with stringing together the same number of winning seasons.

Texas A&M rallies behind 2020 SEC Coach of the Year G Guerrieri, 2020 SEC Co-Defender of the Year Sample and SEC Freshman of the Year Olivieri as they build on their SEC regular-season championship run. The Maroon & White own an 8-3-0 mark, including 7-1-0 in SEC play.



For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

Since the Aggies fired up the program in 1993, Texas A&M is 12-0-0 against the Horned Frogs. The last two meetings came at the NCAA Tournament with the Maroon & White toppling TCU, 1-0, in Fort Worth in 2016 and dispensing of the Horned Frogs, 2-0, in Knoxville. It marks their first regular-season meeting since 2005. The Aggies own a seven-match shutout streak in the series dating back to 1999.

The teams went head-to-head in 2018 as the Aggies earned a spot to the Sweet Sixteen with a 2-0 victory over the Horned Frogs in NCAA Division I Championships second round action. Ally Watt and Addie McCain accounted for Texas A&M’s goals in the second half.

The Horned Frogs face a non-Big 12 opponent for the first time this season as they head to College Station. They are currently 10-0-1 after defeating Oklahoma State 4-0. Yazmeen Ryan scored twice and assisted on the other two scored. Emily Alvarado made six saves to register her eighth shutout of the season.