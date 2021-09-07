Texas A&M Soccer Preview: vs. Southern

The match airs on SEC Network+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with Casey Atnip delivering the commentary. The Aggies are on a three-game win streak, kicked off with a 3-1 triumph over then-No. 9 Clemson. The Maroon & White also boast victories over Sam Houston (5-0) and UTEP (4-1) during the run.

Nine different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including eight players finding the net in the last three matches. Kate Colvin has a team-high three goals, finding the net in each of the last three matches. Taylor Pounds and Maile Hayes have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one goal apiece include Natalie Abel, Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Daria Britton, Barbara Olivieri and Mia Pante.



Texas A&M enters the fray on a 13-match home win streak dating back to the 2019 campaign. The last time the Maroon & White dropped a game at Ellis Field was a 3-1 loss to Arkansas on October 18, 2019. It marks the seventh-longest home win streak in team annals and the longest run since winning 14 consecutive games between October 2014 and October 2015.



The Aggies and Jaguars have never met on the soccer pitch. The only prior match against a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opponent for the Aggies was a home win against Grambling (5-0) in the first round of the 2006 NCAA Tournament.