Texas A&M Soccer Preview: vs. Texas State

The Aggies won last weekend's match 2-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies put an eight-match home win streak on the line when they welcome the Texas State Bobcats to Ellis Field on Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest.

Admission is free to Texas A&M's spring soccer matches. Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Soccer for a complete list of efforts and enhancements made to help keep Ellis Field as safe as possible.

Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App. In the Brazos Valley, the match airs on 97.3 FM with David Ellis on the call.

The Aggies opened up their spring home slate last Saturday with a 2-0 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the first all-time meeting between the two programs. Texas A&M owned the margins in every major statistical category including shots (21-2), corner kicks (5-0) and shots on goal (10-0). Laney Carroll recorded her third goal of the season while Taylor Ziemer logged her second of the year. Kenna Caldwell played all 90 minutes and earned her fourth shutout game of the year due in a large part to an excellent all-around defensive performance but the Maroon & White back line.

Texas A&M rallies behind 2020 SEC Coach of the Year G Guerrieri, 2020 SEC Co-Defender of the Year Karlina Sample and SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri as they build on their SEC regular-season championship run. The Maroon & White own an 8-3-0 mark, including 7-1-0 in SEC play.



For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

The teams went head-to-head in 2008 during the first round of the NCAA Championships. Five goals were scored by five different aggies to lift the Maroon & White to a 5-2 victory over Texas State. The Bobcats are currently 4-11-1 after falling to Texas on March 5th. Kiara Gonzales and Emma Jones currently lead the bobcats in goals with two apiece. Goalkeeper Beth Agee is the NCAA Division I leader and her total is now the eighth most by a Bobcat goalkeeper in a season.