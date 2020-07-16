Texas A&M Soccer Team Still Waiting for Answers in Regard to Start of 2020 Season

Coach G Guerrieri says he understands the decision to delay the season, but there are still more questions than answers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M soccer team won't be able to play its first game of the season until at least September 4th after the SEC decided to delay the start of all non-football fall sports due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

That decision guts the early part of the Aggies season. A&M was scheduled to play four non-conference games and an exhibition before the August 31st conference deadline.

Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri says although he knows every decision is being made with safety as the top priority, it's still frustrating to be in the unknown.

"For us, we still have more questions than answers as they continue to move the goal post on us," Coach G says. "We want our season to be as safe as possible for our players and fans, but I'm confident Texas A&M will take care of that. By them continuing to move things back, frustrating is the best way to describe it."