Softball Announces 2021 Davis Diamond Gameday Experience Updates

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In preparation for the return of Aggie Softball, Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity and distanced seating model in place for the 2021 season.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for all home games will go on sale online at www.12thman.com/tickets tomorrow, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Individual tickets will be reserved seats sold in pods of two. Tickets are $10 each plus applicable fees. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket. Tickets will only be sold online at www.12thman.com/tickets.

Sports pass holders must present their Texas A&M student ID at all venues for entry (except at free events such as tennis, equestrian and swimming and diving), and admittance will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis depending on availability under the reduced capacity restrictions.

Note: Because student seats are limited under reduced capacity restrictions, having a sports pass will not guarantee entry to each event. If a venue reaches capacity prior to your arrival, Texas A&M Athletics will be required to cease admittance at that time.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue.

CASHLESS EXPERIENCE

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Davis Diamond will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

FAN EXPERIENCE

· Roster cards will be available free of charge on gameday

· The clear bag policy will remain in effect

· We will be unable to have Youth Team of the Day’s or postgame autograph sessions

· There will be no on-field promotions

MORE GOOD BULL

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures before and during gameday

· Digitally scanned tickets with guests holding their own ticket for entry

· Point-of-sale plexiglass barriers installed with signage and queue alterations