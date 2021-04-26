Texas A&M Softball Clinches Weekend Road Series at Mississippi State

The Aggies improve to 31-14 on the season and 8-10 in conference play, while the Bulldogs drop to 25-21 on the season and 1-14 in league play.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball clinched the weekend road series at Mississippi State with an 8-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Nusz Park.

Texas A&M got on the board first in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a solo shot from Makinzy Herzog. Shaylee Ackerman added to the Maroon & White’s lead after tallying her 37th RBI of the season.

In back-to-back at-bats, Herzog hit her second home run of the game in the top of the fourth inning to put the Aggies ahead 3-0. The Missouri City, Texas, native now has 11 home runs on the year, placing her third on the team. It’s also the first time the junior has hit two home runs in a game in her career.

Mississippi State plated a run in the bottom of the fifth, but a bases-loaded walk by Bre Warren in the top of the sixth helped the Aggies take a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Kelbi Fortenberry tallied her second hit of the day, laying down a perfect bunt. Home run hitter Haley Lee blasted her 21st homer of the season to give the Maroon & White a 6-1 lead. The junior ties Cali Lanphear ’13 with 21 home runs in a single season, ranking second in program history. The Kingwood, Texas, native now ranks third in the nation and second in the SEC with her 21 homers on the year.

Freshman Bre Warren added to the Aggies’ two-out rally in the seventh, driving in two more runs with a single up the middle. The College Station, Texas, native led the team with three RBI on the day to record a new career-high.

Lee, Herzog, Smith and Fortenberry led the Maroon & White with two hits apiece, with Ackerman, Warren, Wiggins and Kelly Martinez finishing with one hit each.

As a team, Texas A&M has launched 62 home runs in the 2021 campaign, ranking sixth in program history in a single season. This also marks the Aggies’ 14th multi-home run game of the year.

In the circle, junior Makinzy Herzog tossed her 12th complete game of the season, garnering her 11th victory of the season and fourth win in SEC action. She allowed just three hits on one run, while striking out six.

KEY INNINGS

T3| Makinzy Herzog homered to left field. Morgan Smith doubled down the left field line and Star Ferguson pinch ran for her. Shaylee Ackerman singled up the middle and Ferguson scored from second. A&M 2, MSU 0

T4| Makinzy Herzog hit her second home run of the game to left centerfield. A&M 3, MSU 0



B5| Addison Purvis singled through the left side. Christian Quinn pinch ran for Purvis and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Montana Davidson singled to the pitcher and Quinn advanced to third. Chloe Malau’ulu reached on a fielder’s choice, as Quinn would score. A&M 3, MSU 1

T6| Kelbi Fortenberry singled to centerfield and Haley Lee singled to left field. Herzog loaded the bases with a walk and Bre Warren plated Fortenberry with a bases-loaded walk. A&M 4, MSU 1

T7| Kelbi Fortenberry laid down a bunt and Haley Lee homered to left field. Herzog walked and Madi Jatzlau pinch ran for her. Morgan Smith reached on a fielding error and Ackerman struck out swinging, but reached first on a wild pitch to load the bases. Warren singled up the middle to score Jatzlau and Smith A&M 8, MSU 1

Top Offensive Players:

Makinzy Herzog| 2-for-3, 2 HR

Morgan Smith| 2-for-3

Haley Lee| 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Kelbi Fortenberry| 2-for-4



Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog (12-3) – 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB

