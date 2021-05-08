Texas A&M Softball Drops Series to No. 4 Florida, 4-0

Senior Kayla Poynter (9-7) suffered the loss in her start in the circle.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Texas A&M softball dropped the series at No. 4 Florida, falling in game two, 4-0, Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Junior Haley Lee led the Aggies with two hits, recording her 18th multi-hit game of the season, while extending her hit streak to six. Senior Ashlynn Walls and freshman Rylen Wiggins each recorded a hit in today’s game.

Florida got on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run by Charla Echols. The Gators added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back homers.

Senior Kayla Poynter (9-7) suffered the loss in her start in the circle. The Loganville, Georgia, native pitched 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits on four runs and striking out four. Freshman Grace Uribe entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and got the final out for the Aggies.

KEY INNINGS

B3| Kendyl Lindaman walked and Charla Echols homered to right field. FL 2, A&M 0





B6| Cheyenne Lindsey homered to right field. Hannah Adams homered to centerfield. FL 4 A&M 0





Top Offensive Players:

Haley Lee| 2-for-3

Ashlynn Walls| 1-for-3

Rylen Wiggins| 1-for-3



Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (9-7) – 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB

Grace Uribe – 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On Florida’s starting pitcher Natalie Lugo…

“I thought she did a good job and I also didn’t think our hitters did a good job of sticking to a plan. There were some patterns that we could see clearly and offensively, we need to do a much better job of executing a plan and recognizing those patterns. It’s kind of like what Coach Snider said, you got the answers to a test, they’re right there and you need to execute, and we didn’t do a good job of that.”

On Kayla Poynter in the circle…

“I thought she really looked good. That’s a kid out there that had a lot of traffic and they left seven on base, but a bunch of those in two innings, she just made pitches to get out of it. She keeps us close and even though there were home runs, they weren’t really hit real hard and just found a way out. I thought she fought really hard and did a nice job for us. It’s tough as a pitcher when you’re not scoring runs and it just keeps the pressure on you. She had to make some really tough pitches in some big situations a couple times to [Jaime] Hoover, and she got some big strikeouts. All in all, she had a really good day and you’re right, she continues to give us a chance and just offensively, we never got ourselves in the game.”

ON DECK