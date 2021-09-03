Texas A&M Softball Midweek Preview: Texas Southern

The Aggies are 11-4 entering this double-header

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball plays host to Texas Southern for a Tuesday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The Maroon & White enter the midweek matchup holding an 11-3 ledger and are coming off their performance in the Reveille Classic. There, the Aggies went 4-1 with a nail-biter loss to No. 25 (USA TODAY/NFCA) Tennessee. Texas A&M belted seven homers through the weekend, highlighted by Haley Lee’s three home run performance against Lamar on Sunday. Lee leads the team with nine home runs alongside 18 RBI and a .415 batting average.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog paces the pitching staff with four wins. Grace Uribe and Kayla Poynter each have added three, while Kelsey Broadus has recorded one.