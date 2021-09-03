Texas A&M Softball Midweek Preview: Texas Southern

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball plays host to Texas Southern for a Tuesday doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.
The Maroon & White enter the midweek matchup holding an 11-3 ledger and are coming off their performance in the Reveille Classic. There, the Aggies went 4-1 with a nail-biter loss to No. 25 (USA TODAY/NFCA) Tennessee. Texas A&M belted seven homers through the weekend, highlighted by Haley Lee’s three home run performance against Lamar on Sunday. Lee leads the team with nine home runs alongside 18 RBI and a .415 batting average.
In the circle, Makinzy Herzog paces the pitching staff with four wins. Grace Uribe and Kayla Poynter each have added three, while Kelsey Broadus has recorded one.
Texas Southern (1-8) is led offensively by Crimson Davis and Daryn Haslam, who currently hold .348 and .333 batting averages, respectively. Ja’Lynn Swiney leads the squad with four RBI and one home run. In the circle, Naomi Reyes has compiled 28.1 innings of work and a 4.45 ERA.