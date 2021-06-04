Texas A&M Softball Preview: at Texas State

The Maroon & White enter the contest with a 25-8 (4-5 SEC) mark

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team hits the road for a midweek matchup against Texas State slated for Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. from the Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Maroon & White enter the contest with a 25-8 (4-5 SEC) mark and are led by Haley Lee and Bre Warren. Lee has amassed a .435 batting average, 14 home runs and 32 RBI. The junior is tied for sixth in the country in home runs and ninth overall with her 1.000 slugging percentage. Warren maintains her .373 batting average and has 14 RBI this year. Shaylee Ackerman is now second on the squad with nine home runs and 29 RBI. The sophomore belted three home runs on the road at No. 4 Alabama, seeing six of her last seven hits landing over the wall.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog paces the staff with nine wins and a 1.59 ERA. Kayla Poynter has recorded seven victories, while Grace Uribe is sitting with six and Kelsey Broadus has three.

Texas State is currently 24-3 (8-0 SBC) and are coming off a series sweep of Coastal Carolina. The Bobcats are led by Sara Vanderford and Tara Oltmann. The duo has plated 55 RBI and 14 home runs combined and both sit with a batting average above .400. Jessica Mullins has tallied 11 wins in the circle on a 1.68 ERA. The Bobcats are also riding a 17-game win streak dating back to March 5.