Texas A&M Softball Preview: NCAA Norman Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball begins its run in postseason play at the NCAA Norman Regional against Wichita State on Friday at 5 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

The Aggies enter the NCAA Regional with a 31-21 record and are paced by Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog, who own team-best .413 and .370 averages, respectively. Lee leads the squad with 22 home runs and 43 runs knocked in, while two-way threat-Herzog has registered 13 home runs and 37 RBI. Herzog leads the pitching staff with 12 wins and 118 strikeouts in 120.1 innings of work.

In the circle, Kayla Poynter has compiled nine wins while rookie Grace Uribe has registered seven victories.

Wichita State enters the tournament with a 39-11-1 record and is led at the plate by Addison Barnard, who has compiled 21 home runs and 56 RBI to help cement her .331 batting average. Sydney McKinney tops the Shockers’ lineup with a .437 average and 80 total hits. In the circle, Bailey Lange has accounted for 21 of Wichita State’s wins, while Caitlin Bingham and Erin McDonald have each recorded nine victories.

The Aggies and Shockers have met nine times in program history with Texas A&M leading the all-time series 9-0. The Maroon & White won the last meeting back in 2016, with a 9-1 win in six innings.

The winner of Friday's contest will face off against the winner of the Oklahoma-Morgan State game on Saturday at 3 p.m. The two losers from Friday's games will face off in the first elimination game at 5:30 p.m., with the second elimination game beginning at 8 p.m.

The Aggies are making their 19th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship and 31st overall. In the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M holds an 86-67 record all-time and have made 12 appearances in the Women’s College World Series with three national championships.

The game can been seen on ESPN2 with Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Kayla Braud (color) calling the action. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. The radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search "12th Man Mobile" inside the App Store or Google Play to download.