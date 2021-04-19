Texas A&M Softball Preview: vs. Houston

The Aggies lead the overall series 21-9, and hold a 12-5 record in Bryan-College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball closes out its eight-game homestand against the Houston Cougars on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The game can be streamed on SEC Network + and the radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search "12th Man Mobile" inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

The Aggies are coming off a three-game series against the Ole Miss Rebels, where the Maroon & White picked up a 4-3 victory in game three. Bre Warren led the team with two RBI on the week, while Kelly Martinez and Ashlynn Walls both tallied one. Grace Uribe recorded the win Sunday after 5.1 innings of work and improved to 7-3 on the year. Makinzy Herzog was called on in relief and secured her third save of the season.

Texas A&M boasts a 28-13 (6-9 SEC) mark and are led offensively by Haley Lee who has 17 homers and 35 RBI. The junior has reached safely in 38 of the 41 games on the season and posts a .415 batting average. Shaylee Ackerman has sent 11 over the fence, while delivering 33 RBI and is currently on a four-game hit streak.

Herzog paces the pitching staff with 10 wins and 1.75 ERA. Kayla Poynter has eight wins under her belt, while Uribe has added seven.

Houston arrives to Aggieland with a 13-27 (4-12 AAC) mark. The Cougars played four games against ECU this past weekend and recorded three wins. Lindsey Stewart-Vaughn tops the offense with a .350 batting average, while Sarah Queen has notched 10 home runs and 28 RBI. Rachel Hertenberger is 6-8 on the year and paces the pitching staff with 67 strikeouts and 3.48 ERA.