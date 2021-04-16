Texas A&M Softball Preview: vs. Ole Miss

The Aggies beat Sam Houston 8-0 in its midweek game

Texas A&M softball continues its homestand by welcoming the Ole Miss Rebels for a three-game series beginning Friday at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M is coming off its 13th shutout of the season, as the Aggies collected an 8-0 win over Sam Houston Wednesday evening. The Maroon & White belted three home runs slugged by Haley Lee (2) and Shaylee Ackerman (1). Makinzy Herzog tallied the win in the circle to boast a 10-2 record. The junior surrendered two hits and struck out a career-high 13 batters in 6.0 innings of work.

With this victory, Texas A&M now sits 27-11 (5-7 SEC) heading into the weekend. Lee maintains her reign on the offensive leaderboard in batting average (.443), hits (43), home runs (17) and RBI (35). The junior ranks seventh in the nation with her 1.031 slugging percentage, while leading the conference.

In the circle, Herzog leads the pitching staff with 10 wins and a 1.85 ERA. Kayla Poynter has registered eight victories on the year and Grace Uribe has added six.

Ole Miss enters the weekend with a 26-14 (8-7 SEC) mark. The Rebels have picked up series wins against No. 17 Georgia and South Carolina, while sweeping Mississippi State. Tate Whitley and Blaise Biringer power the offense with .413 and .369 batting averages, while Paige Smith paces the squad with 10 home runs and 30 RBI. Right-hander Savannah Diederich is 10-8 on the year and leads the pitching staff with 113 strikeouts in 93 innings of work.