Texas A&M Softball Releases 2022 Non-Conference Slate

Non-conference play wraps up for A&M in April, with a doubleheader at home against Incarnate Word

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball announced the remainder of its spring schedule on Monday, which features a trio of home tournaments at Davis Diamond.

Three tournaments at Davis Diamond highlight a busy February for the Aggies. A midweek on the road at Sam Houston on Feb. 16 is sandwiched between the season-opening Aggie Classic (Feb. 11-13), which features Western Kentucky, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and UT Arlington, and the Texas A&M Invitational (Feb. 18-20). The Texas A&M Invitational is highlighted by Pitt, Kansas, SFA and Missouri State, while the Reveille Classic (Feb. 25-27) makes its return for the third-straight year with Oklahoma State, Tennessee State and Texas Southern traveling to Aggieland.

The Aggies open the month of March on the road at the Judi Garman Classic (March 4-6) in Fullerton, California. While on the west coast, A&M will face Weber State, Loyola Marymount, UCLA, Utah and Arizona State.

Three midweek contests at home against Texas State (March 9), Sam Houston (March 15) and Houston Baptist (March 23) are sprinkled into the schedule as Southeastern Conference play starts up on March 11. A single game at Houston (March 30) wraps up the month for the Maroon & White, before returning to Aggieland to host Abilene Christian for a three-game series from April 1-3.

Non-conference play wraps up for A&M in April, with a doubleheader at home against Incarnate Word (April 5) and a single game with Lamar set for April 27 at Davis Diamond.