COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball dropped its first game of the Reveille Classic to Southeastern Louisiana, 8-0, in six innings Friday evening at Davis Diamond. The Aggies are now 12-7 on the season, while Southeastern Louisiana improves to 13-4 overall.

The Lions plated a run in the first and the fourth then used two three-run innings to extend their lead to 8-0 in the sixth.

Texas A&M was led offensively by Morgan Smith and Payton McBride. Smith recorded two hits for the third time this season. In her first at bat, McBride launched a ball off the wall, registering her third double of the season.

Kayla Poynter was saddled with the loss after throwing 4.1 innings and giving up six hits, five runs and three walks, while fanning three. Hannah Mayo pitched 1.2 innings in relief, allowing three runs on one hit, two of which were unearned.

Southeastern Louisiana’s Alley McDonald earned the start in the circle, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three in 3.0 innings. MC Comeaux recorded her fourth win of the season, scattering two hits and fanning two over 3.0 innings.

KEY INNINGS

T1 | Aeriyl Mass walked and advanced to third on back-to-back sac bunts by Lindsey Rizzo and Madisen Blackford. Ella Manzer singled up the middle to plate Mass. SELU 1, A&M 0

T4 | Ali McCoy singled up the middle and scored after Kelci Bodin hit a triple to the right center wall. SELU 2, A&M 0

T5 | Aeriyl Mass walked and advanced to second after Lindsey Rizzo had an infield single. A wild pitch moved Mass and Rizzo to second and third. Madisen Blackford walked to load the bases. Ella Manzer doubled to centerfield and advanced to third on the throw home, plating three runs. SELU 5, A&M 0

T6 | Kelci Bodin was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch. Audrey Greely reached on a throwing error and moved to third on the throw, as Bodin would touch home safely. Briahna Bennett pinch hit for Cameron Goodman and walked. Goodman re-entered the game to run for Bennett and stole second. Aeriyl Mass bunted and Madison Watson pinch hit for Lindsey Rizzo. Watson reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, as Mass was out at second, Goodman advanced to third and Greely scored. Rizzo re-entered and ran for Watson and stole second. Madisen Blackford grounded out to first and scored Goodman. SELU 8, A&M 0

Top Offensive Players:

Makinzy Herzog| 1-for-2

Morgan Smith | 2-for-3

Payton McBride | 1-for-2

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (4-2)– 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB

Hannah Mayo – 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the missed chances in tonight’s game…

“I feel like offensively, we had so many opportunities. Early on, I think we had 12 opportunities with runners in scoring position. That’s a lot, and that can really turn the tide in a game and give your defense a lot more confidence and give your pitcher a lot more confidence. We did a great job of setting the table, but we really didn’t do a good job on scoring runs. I thought that they [Southeastern Louisiana] did a really nice job with two outs. They had some really big hits with two outs.”

On transitioning to tomorrow’s game…

“I just want to see our kids do a better job competing. I want to see us compete better. We need to put some pressure on them, and I didn’t think we did a good job on that. We got some runners on base, but then we didn’t put a lot of pressure on them in those situations to be able to score. Our base running wasn’t as good as it could have been. We took ourselves out of some plays, and so just being more aggressive and taking charge of a game early on is really important for us.”

ON DECK

Texas A&M continues to host the Reveille Classic and will play two games tomorrow. First the Aggies take on Southeastern Louisiana at 1:15 p.m. and then will face Kansas at 3:30 p.m. at Davis Diamond.