Speed Option Play Has Been Effective for A&M Through Two Games

The Aggies are averaging more than 10 yards per play when Jimbo dials up the speed option.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has had no problem moving the ball up and down the field through two games. The Aggies just can't turn those yards into points.

A&M currently ranks 20th in the nation in yards per play (6.2) but in the bottom 25 percent of the country in points per game (20.5).

One of the Aggies five touchdowns this season came on a speed option play against Vanderbilt where Kellen Mond drew a linebacker and pitched it out to Ainias Smith who did the rest.

Overall, Jimbo Fisher has dialed up the speed option four times and three of those four plays resulted in first down yardage or a touchdown. The fourth resulted in a loss of three yards against Alabama.

Florida has struggled to tackle in open space thus far this season, so there's a chance Jimbo could dial up a few more of these speed option plays on Saturday.

"Kellen and I, we're both athletic," Smith says. "They fear both our legs and running ability so it puts a strain on the defense to try and cover both options."