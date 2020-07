Texas A&M Lands 124 Student-Athletes on Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Last year, the Aggies saw 88 student-athletes named to the 2019 Spring Honor Roll. In 2020, they shattered that mark by nearly 40

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M was represented by 124 student-athletes on the 2020 Spring Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday.

Last year, the Aggies saw 88 student-athletes named to the 2019 Spring Honor Roll. In 2020, they shattered that mark by nearly 40, adding to the record-setting semester in the classroom that A&M has enjoyed.

The 2020 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2019 Summer, 2019 Fall and 2020 Spring terms.

Women’s Track & Field posted the most spring honor roll recipients with 37. Men’s Track & Field had the biggest leap, nearly doubling last year’s total of 18 with 30 honorees in 2020. Every single Spring sport either matched or improved on its 2019 honor roll totals.

During the 2019-20 school year, there were 277 Aggies named to the Fall, Winter and Spring Honor Rolls. This is an improvement of 41 over last year’s tally.

The following criteria was followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

Texas A&M 2020 Spring SEC Honor Roll (124)

Baseball (19)

Brandon Ashy - University Studies

Rody Barker - Psychology

Dawson Barr - University Studies

Bryce Blaum - University Studies

Jonathan Childress - General Studies

Hunter Coleman - Management

Mason Corbett - Management

Zachary DeLoach - Management

Will Frizzell - Sport Management

Mikey Hoehner - Supply Chain Management

Chandler Jozwiak - Sport Management

Asa Lacy - University Studies

Bryce Miller - Finance

Jake Nelson - Land Economics & Real Estate

Christian Roa - Finance

Dustin Saenz - Business Administration

Logan Sartori - Psychology

Zane Schmidt - Business Administration

Chris Weber - Biomedical Engineering

Men’s Golf (6)

Sam Bennett - Sport Management

Dan Erickson - Accounting

Josh Gliege - Management

Walker Lee - University Studies

William Paysse - Sport Management

Reese Ramsey - University Studies

Women’s Golf (6)

Stephanie Astrup - Psychology

Elizabeth Caldarelli - Sport Management

Courtney Dow - Health

Amber Park - University Studies

Ava Schwienteck - University Studies

Brooke Tyree - Mechanical Engineering

Softball (13)

Dani Elder - University Studies

Kelbi Fortenberry - Ag Communications & Journalism

Blake Ann Fritsch - Ag Communications & Journalism

Kayla Garcia - Psychology

Makinzy Herzog - Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Madi Jatzlau - Business Administration

Hannah Mayo - Health

Gabby Moreno - Industrial Distribution

Kyndall Murray - Sociology

Kendall Potts - Sport Management

Kayla Poynter - Interdisciplinary Studies

Taudrea Sinnie - Sociology

Ashlynn Walls – Psychology

Men’s Tennis (5)

Juan Carlos Aguilar - University Studies

Pranav Kumar - Computer Science

Guido Marson - Business Administration

Noah Schachter - Sport Management

Valentin Vacherot - University Studies

Women’s Tennis (8)

Jessica Anzo - Sport Management

Dorthea Faa-Hviding - University Studies

Jayci Goldsmith - Business Administration

Tatiana Makarova - Sport Management

Renee McBryde - Sport Management

Riley McQuaid - Human Resource Development

Lucia Quiterio - Communication

Katya Townsend - Business Administration

Men’s Track & Field (30)

Juan Arcila - Finance

Jonathon Bishop - Applied Mathematical Sciences

Johnathon Blaine - Economics

Joshua Brown - Sport Management

Brittan Burns - Biomedical Sciences

Mason Corbin - Sport Management

Bryce Deadmon - Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Devin Dixon - Recreation, Park, & Tourism Sciences

Jaqwae Ellison - Kinesiology

Brady Grant - Sport Management

Kristofor Grimes - Economics

Tyler Hart - Finance

Gavin Hoffpauir - University Studies

Jackson Jett - Accounting

Jake Lamberth - General Studies

Jake Lanier - Business Honors

Hunter Madore - Sport Management

Lagarious McQuirter - University Studies

Nickolas Mirabelli - General Studies

Carlton Orange - Land Economics & Real Estate

Zephyr Seagraves - Aerospace Engineering

Spencer Simons - Nutrition

Dewitt Thomas - Industrial Distribution

Harrison Tillman - Communication

Ricky Waer - University Studies

Alstian Walker - Management

Austin Warren - Biomedical Sciences

Campbell Webb - Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences

Robert Woodworth - Mechanical Engineering

Colby Zamzow – Kinesiology

Women’s Track & Field (37)

Deborah Acquah - University Studies

Allyson Andress - Interdisciplinary Studies

Lauryn Barrientos - Marketing

Rachel Bernardo - Psychology

Julia Black - Ag Communications & Journalism

Rebecca Bonta - Animal Science

LaJarvia Brown - Kinesiology

Catalina Cerda - General Studies

Emily Chastain - Business Honors

Parker Clay - Kinesiology

Kimberly Dow - Environmental Engineering

Ashley Driscoll - Biomedical Sciences

Jenna Ellis - Health

Laura Fairchild - General Studies

Carrie Fish - Business Administration

Elizabeth Green - Business Honors

Rachel Hall - General Studies

Margaret Hofmann - Communication

Megan Hopper - Animal Science

Ashton Hutcherson - Biomedical Sciences

Michala Janssen - Kinesiology

Jean Jenkins - Sport Management

Jania Martin - University Studies

Kirby Matocha - Ag Communications & Journalism

Emily McCollum - Industrial Engineering

Audrey McKnight - University Studies

Morgan Michals - Psychology

Brittany Parker - Kinesiology

Sarah Pia - Chemical Engineering

Grace Plain - Nutrition

Jaevin Reed - Marketing

Abbey Santoro - Ag Communications & Journalism

Natalie Scheifele - Biomedical Sciences

Hannah Searby - Nursing

Kennedy Smith - Communication

Kelsie Warren - Industrial Distribution