237 Aggie Student-Athletes Registered to Vote

Student-Athlete Services in partnership with Aggies Vote had nearly 300 guests from student-athletes, staff and community members register to vote

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics had 237 student-athletes register to vote at its inaugural voter registration drive on Tuesday at Davis Diamond.





“I think it was a great opportunity for our athletes to not only register but to come together and really talk about what this means.” volleyball head coach Laura ‘Bird’ Kuhn said.

Representatives from every sport in the athletics department from student-athletes and staff registered.

“It’s really important because a lot of people in our generation don’t go out and register,” Equestrian student-athlete Caroline Dance said. “We’re trying to make it easy for our student-athletes to register to vote and represent our generation.”