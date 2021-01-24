Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Sweeps LSU

The Aggies celebrated its senior class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 4 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team closed out its last home meet of the season with a 176-122 win over LSU at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Prior to the start of the meet, seniors Gus Karau, Kurtis Mathews, Sean Morey, Tanner Olson, Felipe Rizzo, Hudson Smith and Mark Theall were recognized one last time in Aggieland.

Junior Shaine Casas lowered his own school record in the 100 fly with a time of 44.98.

Theall and freshman Collin Fuchs rounded out the top three in the 100 free, clocking in at 45.17 and 45.54, respectively.

The 200 free relay team of Casas, junior Clayton Bobo, Olson and freshman Kraig Bray closed out the meet strong, earning the top spot with a time of 1:19.55.

In diving, Mathews finished second on the 1-Meter with a score of 396.75. Junior Kyle Sanchez rounded out the top three with a score of 319.87 on the 3-Meter.

Up Next

The Aggies will prepare over the upcoming weeks for the SEC Championships hosted by Missouri, Feb. 23-26.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Tanner Olson – 1:27.94*

1000 Free – Felipe Rizzo – 9:27.55

200 Free – Mark Theall – 1:36.90

100 Back – Shaine Casas – 47.11*

100 Breast – Tanner Olson – 54.40*

200 Fly – Jace Brown – 1:48.22*

50 Free – Kaloyan Bratanov – 20.59*

100 Free – Mark Theall – 45.17

200 Back – Thomas Shomper*^

200 Breast – Andres Puente – 2:01.12*

500 Free – Mark Schnippenkoetter – 4:33.61

100 Fly – Shaine Casas – 44.98*^

200 IM – Kaloyan Bratanov – 1:51.93*

200 Free Relay - Shaine Casas, Clayton Bobo, Tanner Olson, Kraig Bray – 1:19.55*

The No. 13 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team closed out its dual meet slate in a dominating performance against LSU at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies tallied 12 wins on the day to defeat the Tigers, 172-116.

Seniors Charlye Campbell, Kara Eisenmann, Taylor Pike, Jing Wen Quah, Camryn Toney, Harper Walding and Haley Yelle were recognized prior to their final home meet of the season.

Quah and Pike dominated the 200 fly in a one-two finish, clocking in at 1:59.07 and 1:59.88, respectively. Toney distanced herself early in the 1,000 free to secure a first-place finish with a time of 9:56.59.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek added a pair of individual wins in the 100 and 200 free, and aided her team to a first-place finish in the 400 medley relay to start to meet.

Junior Kylie Powers and sophomore Grace Wey each logged an individual win in the 100 breast and 100 back, respectively.

In diving, the Aggies swept the springboards with Campbell leading the way on the 1-Meter with a score of 318.53 and junior Aimee Wilson boasting a top score of 373.43 on the 3-Meter.

Up Next

The Aggies will prepare over the upcoming weeks for the SEC Championships hosted by Georgia, Feb. 17-20.

Top Times On The Day:

400 Medley Relay – Grace Wey, Kylie Powers, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek – 3:41.46*

1000 Free – Camryn Toney – 9:56.59*

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:47.25*

100 Back – Grace Wey – 56.08*

100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:02.52

200 Fly – Jing Quah – 1:59.07*

50 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 22.96*

100 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 49.55*

200 Back – Sammy Schlicht – 2:00.06*

200 Breast – Kylie Powers – 2:15.89*

500 Free – Camryn Toney – 4:56.77

100 Fly – Taylor Pike – 54.26*

200 IM – Caroline Theil – 2:00.54*